A call came in from a business on Pebble Lake Road reporting what they believed were gunshots Wednesday at 12:02 a.m.

The caller thought they heard gunshots and a car alarm went off in the area. The owner of the car turned the alarm off and confirmed that they thought they heard seven loud bangs coming from another business in the area.

Law enforcement searched the area but found no evidence of gunshots and checked with Lake Region Healthcare for any patients with potential gunshot wounds. Fireworks were heard around the same time.

