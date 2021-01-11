When a resident on the 700 block of East Cavour Avenue heard what they took to be 10 gunshots Friday they called the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The officer who responded to the call observed several people outside the apartment complex. The property manager informed the officer the group was holding a memorial for a friend who had died. The gunshots were actually fireworks they had set off to celebrate their friend’s life.
