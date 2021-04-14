Fergus Falls police assisted a local man who had his cellphone hacked on Monday. It was reported in an earlier call to law enforcement that Casey’s on Vernon Avenue was receiving harassing calls to an unlisted phone line in their kitchen. 

In the meantime, at approximately 12:51 p.m. the man contacted police to report that he believed his new cellphone was being remotely controlled and placing calls without him touching it. Upon investigation it was learned that the man’s phone was automatically dialling the Salt Lake City police dispatch center. Police advised him to turn off his phone and speak with his phone provider. The man purchased the cellphone from Amazon and had been having issue since receiving it. 

