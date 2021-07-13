The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call from someone living in an apartment about issues with garbage being used to harass them Monday.
According to the caller, another tenant has intentionally placed garbage in the parking lot to harass. The reason for this, according to the complainant, was because they denied romantic advances from the other tenants.
Law enforcement advised the caller to speak with the landlord about the garbage.
