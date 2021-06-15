A complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 8, about a neighbor harassing them. 

The complainant was watching a neighbor’s property after a house fire. They say they were confronted on the road by another neighbor who allegedly made negative comments about the complainant’s political and religious views. The sheriff’s office said no specific threats were made. Advice was given on trespassing and information on how to obtain a harassment/restraining order.

