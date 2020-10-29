A traffic complaint was made to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday concerning a semi and a field truck parked on County Highway 122.
A harvester had vehicles parked on the highway because of wetness in the field.
It was suggested that a proper “prepare to stop” sign with a blinking amber warning light be put into place.
The harvester said the sign would be placed but was warned of the liability issue.
