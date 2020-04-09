The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was asked for help Wednesday by a caller who was in a dispute with a farmer.
According to the complainant, the farmer was not letting him load some hay.
A deputy found the caller and the farmer disagreed over the terms of a business agreement. He advised both parties they would have to settle the dispute in civil court.
The caller hung up before the deputy could get his personal contact information.
