The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was asked for help Wednesday by a caller who was in a dispute with a farmer.

According to the complainant, the farmer was not letting him load some hay.

A deputy found the caller and the farmer disagreed over the terms of a business agreement. He advised both parties they would have to settle the dispute in civil court. 

The caller hung up before the deputy could get his personal contact information.

 

