The caretaker of Head Lake Resort contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday to report a trespassing.
An Otter Tail County deputy observed what had been previously reported — the gate leading to the resort had been opened and there were tracks going down the driveway.
The deputy was able to determine that the gate had been lifted off its hinge allowing access to the driveway. The trespasser had driven up to the resort and then turned around without approaching any of the buildings. The deputy did not find any damage or any attempt to enter a building.
The caretaker said he had seen a Ford extended cab parked in the area earlier that morning. The tracks of the two vehicles matched.
Head Lake is located 1.5 miles south of Richville.
