A pair of Beats headphones were returned to their owner after a complaint was filed with the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday, July 2.

According to the complaint, the owner of the headphones left them at the apartment of an acquaintance. The owner attempted to call to retrieve them but the acquaintance was not returning the calls.

Law enforcement was able to obtain the headphones from the acquaintance and return them to the owner. 

