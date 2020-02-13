Heavy wind played a part in a collision between two vehicles on South Vine Street Wednesday.

The Fergus Falls Police Department was called in after a red Toyota and a white Chevrolet collided in a parking lot. 

Ronald Becker of Fergus Falls was traveling south and rounding a corner when a gust pushed his vehicle into an unoccupied one owned by Leon Dawkins of Fergus Falls.

There were no injuries and the damage was minor.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments