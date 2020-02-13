Heavy wind played a part in a collision between two vehicles on South Vine Street Wednesday.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was called in after a red Toyota and a white Chevrolet collided in a parking lot.
Ronald Becker of Fergus Falls was traveling south and rounding a corner when a gust pushed his vehicle into an unoccupied one owned by Leon Dawkins of Fergus Falls.
There were no injuries and the damage was minor.
