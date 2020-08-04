A Minnesota State Patrol trooper notified Otter Tail County when a white Oldsmobile Alero southbound on State Highway 78 was seen to be emitting sparks.
With the help of three other law enforcement officers the vehicle was stopped.
Donald Jeffery Helps was issued an E-Citation for a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, no insurance and driving after revocation. Helps was arrested on a fifth-degree drug charge and for possession of stolen property. He was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility. Another person in the car was given a ride to Perham.
