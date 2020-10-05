James Helps of Richville was arrested in Clay County Wednesday on multiple charges after a high-speed chase.

The 40-year-old resident of Otter Tail County is currently being held in the Clay County Jail in Moorhead on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, first degree sales of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving and driving with a cancelled driver’s license.

At 9:22 p.m. a Clay County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 10 near Glyndon because the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. Helps fled the scene and headed eastbound on Highway 10 at a high rate of speed.

A Hawley police officer was able to successfully deploy spike strips in the area of Highway 10 and 200th Street approximately 3 miles west of Hawley. The Clay County deputy was then able to conduct a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop.

During a search of the vehicle the deputies located a loaded firearm and illegal controlled substances.

Load comments