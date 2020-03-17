It was brought to the attention of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday that a female scheduled to be transported from Hennepin County to the Otter Tail County Jail had developed severe flu symptoms. The woman had requested she be allowed to go to the emergency room after leaving jail. 

The woman was released from custody, given a court date in mid-April and dropped off at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

