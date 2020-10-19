A 26-year-old Henning female was injured Monday, Oct. 12 when her 2009 Ford Focus rear-ended a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 29 west of Carlos in Douglas County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tayla Frances Roden was traveling north on Highway 29 when the Silverado slowed down to turn left. Roden failed to yield.
The driver of the Silverado was Janeen Marie Thill, 54, of Alexandria. Her passenger was 24-year-old Isaac James Thill of Alexandria.
All three were transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m.
All three of the vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts.
