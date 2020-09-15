Assistance was rendered to a Henning resident Sunday who complained that his neighbor had been shooting guns inside the city limits for the past two hours. He wanted to know if it was legal.
A deputy spoke with the neighbor who said he had been shooting his guns in a safe direction but agreed it should be done outside the city limits.
