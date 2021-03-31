David Scott Wilson of Henning sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Monday in a one-vehicle rollover on State Highway 210 east of Vining.
According to the State Patrol, the 30-year-old driver was westbound on 210 when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Explorer. The vehicle went into the ditch, vaulted over Creekside Road, rolled and came to rest in the ditch.
Wilson was taken to Lake Region Healthcare. Wilson was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was involved.
Joining the State Patrol were units from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Battle Lake Police Department, Henning/Ringdahl EMS and Vining Fire and Rescue.
