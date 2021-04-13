Substantial damages were reported in a shed fire near Henning on Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skid steer on fire inside of a shed in the 46,000 block of 260th Street. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies noted that a John Deere 3266E model skid steer caught fire after being parked and shut off. The total loss was estimated at approximately $35,000. The sheriff’s office says no other damage was reported in connection with the blaze, and they also do not believe there was anything suspicious about the fire. Henning Fire along with the sheriff’s office responded to the fire.
