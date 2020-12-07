A Henning woman was injured Sunday when her 2005 Ford 500 collided with a 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by a Fergus Falls man.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lois Kay Maier, 54, was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries. Robert Lee Feyh, the 31-year-old driver of the Honda, was not injured.
Feyh was westbound on State Highway 210 near Douglas Avenue in Fergus Falls when he made a U-turn. Feyh pulled to the shoulder but failed to yield to Maier’s vehicle which was westbound on 210.
The Fergus Falls Police Department and Ringdahl Ambulance also responded to the accident site.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.