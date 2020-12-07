A Henning woman was injured Sunday when her 2005 Ford 500 collided with a 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by a Fergus Falls man.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lois Kay Maier, 54, was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries. Robert Lee Feyh, the 31-year-old driver of the Honda, was not injured.

Feyh was westbound on State Highway 210 near Douglas Avenue in Fergus Falls when he made a U-turn. Feyh pulled to the shoulder but failed to yield to Maier’s vehicle which was westbound on 210.

The Fergus Falls Police Department and Ringdahl Ambulance also responded to the accident site.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

