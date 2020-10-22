At 12:16 a.m. Wednesday a caller reported two cars driving fast past Beyer’s Towing on Pebble Lake Road.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala allegedly performed a “pit” maneuver on a Dodge Stratus. Both drivers then got out of their cars and were yelling at one another. The complainant told them to return to their vehicle.

A Fergus Falls police officer arrested Harvey Heronemus for second-degree assault early Wednesday morning and transported him to the Otter Tail Detention Center.

