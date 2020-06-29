The operator of a 2003 Honda motorcycle received nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday when he crashed into the rear end of a 2011 Mazda CX9 on U.S. Highway 10 and 11th Street NW in Wadena.
Hewitt’s Steven Claude Peterson, 65, was taken to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Driving the Mazda was 38-year-old Sarah Helen Smith of Wadena. Smith was belted and not injured.
