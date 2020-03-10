Karis Lynn South suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday in a one-vehicle accident in Hewitt.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 34-year-old Hewitt female was southbound on the U.S. Highway 71 when her 2006 GMC Envoy left the road and vaulted over an embankment coming to rest on a snowmobile trail.
South was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.
It was unknown if South was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.