Karis Lynn South suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday in a one-vehicle accident in Hewitt.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 34-year-old Hewitt female was southbound on the U.S. Highway 71 when her 2006 GMC Envoy left the road and vaulted over an embankment coming to rest on a snowmobile trail.

South was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

It was unknown if South was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments