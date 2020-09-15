A person called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday to inform them he had picked up a blonde female lying on the side of the road near State Highway 108 and Beaver Dam Road who was “higher than a kite.” The person had dropped her off at the Cenex Station in Dent.

Two deputies responded and found the lady who said she had been resting during a walk when she was picked up. She was given a ride back to where she was staying.

