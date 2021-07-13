A caller on the 26000 block of County Highway 4 reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday that someone had backed into their vehicle.
The caller stated the vehicle was parked at the Lake Lida access and the vehicle had sustained damage between 2:30-8 p.m. The damage was to the passenger side front bumper.
Law enforcement is investigating the incident.
