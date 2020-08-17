A two-vehicle, hit-and-run accident with injuries was reported Saturday on County Highway 26 according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy answering the call found that a white Impala or Malibu struck a motorcycle while traveling eastbound on Highway 26 after slowing to turn onto 240th Avenue in Grant County. The motorcycle was damaged but there were no life-threatening injuries to the rider. 

Load comments