The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a hit-and-run involving a vehicle in the parking lot at Home Depot Sunday.
According to the report, a father reported the hit-and-run of his daughter’s 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. The car was hit by an unknown vehicle that caused damage to the driver door and front fender. Law enforcement is investigating the incident.
