A complaint came from a resident on the 800 block of North Union Avenue to the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday to report a hit and run on their vehicle.
According to the report, the complainant believed the damage happened in the previous two to three days, but was uncertain where. The officer noticed a dent in the rear hatchback, but no other damage or evidence was in the area.
Law enforcement took photos of the vehicle.
