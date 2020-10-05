A suspicious male with a dark beard and wearing dark clothes was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
The sheriff’s office stated that the man was a drifter attempting to reach Flint, Michigan. He had been dropped off by Douglas County and was told to walk to Urbank. Upon request, officers gave the man a ride to the Big Chief truck stop, where he attempted to get a ride from a trucker.
