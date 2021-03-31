Fire destroyed a home owned by Margaret Egan, Monday evening 3 miles northeast of Vergas at 50771 East Lake Seven Road.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, a maple syrup sap cooker in the driveway started the fire. The fire proceeded to enter the home.
Deputies on the scene noted nothing suspicious about the fire.
The Perham and Detroit Lakes fire departments assisted the Vergas Fire Department in containing the blaze.
