A report was made to the Fergus Falls Fire Department Saturday about a bonfire that was burning six feet into the air at an address on East Vernon Avenue.
The officer who answered the call found a fire that was nowhere near six feet high. The homeowner was advised of the complaint and instructed to monitor the fire at all times.
