A resident of Cecil Avenue alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday to the theft of a kitchen sink.
The complainant told law enforcement she had allowed a woman and her boyfriend to stay at the Cecil Avenue address temporarily. In the course of their stay, the woman had taken a new kitchen sink from the residence and returned it to Home Depot without consent.
The police are following up on the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.