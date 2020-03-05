A resident of Cecil Avenue alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday to the theft of a kitchen sink.

The complainant told law enforcement she had allowed a woman and her boyfriend to stay at the Cecil Avenue address temporarily. In the course of their stay, the woman had taken a new kitchen sink from the residence and returned it to Home Depot without consent. 

The police are following up on the complaint.

