The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alleged threat by a Bluffton female early Saturday.

Two deputies responded to the call. The complainant found a note left on her door. The deputies found the note was not a threat but it did reference the complainant’s drug use. The complainant was upset by the note and stated she wanted her neighbors to keep away from her home. She was advised that she could apply for a harassment restraining order. The complainant ended the conversation by hanging up on the deputy.

