The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alleged threat by a Bluffton female early Saturday.
Two deputies responded to the call. The complainant found a note left on her door. The deputies found the note was not a threat but it did reference the complainant’s drug use. The complainant was upset by the note and stated she wanted her neighbors to keep away from her home. She was advised that she could apply for a harassment restraining order. The complainant ended the conversation by hanging up on the deputy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.