The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about suspicious activity Wednesday.

After parking at the end of her dead-end road, the caller said two people walked to an abandoned farm place nearby. 

The deputy answering the call found the two people inside the house after gaining entrance through a root cellar. One of the people was the brother of the owner.

When the owner of the property was notified he requested that the pair be escorted off the property.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments