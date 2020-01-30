The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about suspicious activity Wednesday.
After parking at the end of her dead-end road, the caller said two people walked to an abandoned farm place nearby.
The deputy answering the call found the two people inside the house after gaining entrance through a root cellar. One of the people was the brother of the owner.
When the owner of the property was notified he requested that the pair be escorted off the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.