A resident on the 400 block of East Beech Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department at 10:30 p.m. to report a few teenagers causing a nuisance in front of their residence Thursday.
According to the complaint, the homeowner asked the teenagers to leave and then did. The group then drove by the residence multiple times with their music blaring.
Law enforcement caught up with the group at the Regional Treatment Center grounds. The teenagers stated they had parked near the residence to look at their phones when the complainant told them to leave. The group did admit to playing lough music after. The officer told the group to go home due to curfew.
