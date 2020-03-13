The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office fielded a two-week-old accident report Thursday involving a snowplow and a mailbox on Shores Road near Ottertail.

The caller said he had made a previous report of the incident but no action had been taken.

When a deputy met with the man he explained the complainant’s options for recouping the loss. The complainant then told the deputy he planned to fix the mailbox himself.

