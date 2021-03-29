The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:30 a.m. from a caller who said a vehicle had pulled into the driveway and turned off its headlights.

The caller was in the garage with a gun.

An Otter Tail County deputy found the complainant had recently installed a motion light halfway down their driveway. Moving tree branches had activated the light. The caller mistook the branches for a vehicle’s headlights.

