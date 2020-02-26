Stephen Hood was cited for theft after removing $104.80 worth of merchandise Tuesday from the Walmart with the aid of a shopping cart.
Fifteen minutes after receiving the shoplifting report from Walmart, the Fergus Falls Police Department was called to the 600 block of West Cavour by a complainant who wanted Hood removed from his home. Alcohol was a factor. Hood left the residence before the police arrived. He was located near the intersection of Broadway and Summit Avenue and arrested on a body-only warrant issued by Stearns County.
