A Hoot Lake Drive resident reported a neighbor had stopped to speak with him Thursday while he was moving snow.
The caller alleged his visitor had told him he was going to kill him.
The caller said he had been snow blowing a neighbor’s driveway when the threat was made.
There were no witnesses.
The caller was advised about the HRO process.
A Fergus Falls police spoke to the man who allegedly made the threat and he denied the incident had occurred.
