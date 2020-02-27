The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday complaining that a neighbors horses were in her yard.
According to the complainant, the horses have done this many times before and the owner stated to a deputy after a previous incident that they were getting rid of them.
Law enforcement left a voice message on the owner’s phone to retrieve the horses.
