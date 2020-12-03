A herd of horses, which were continuing to trespass on the complainant’s property, were reported Wednesday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy answering the call found the horses are owned by some Amish living in the vicinity of County Highway 75 and 425th Street.
When the deputy explained to the Amish elder that it was his responsibility to make and maintain a fence along the property line he said he understood but did not know the horses were out.
