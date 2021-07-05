A board member of Bethlehem Cemetery on South Cascade Street reported a theft of garden hose and a sprinkler to Fergus Falls police on June 30.
Police say 100 feet of ⅝ inch hose, yellow in color and a Rainbird brand sprinkler were taken on Tuesday or Wednesday. Total value is estimated at $100.
