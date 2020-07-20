Fire in a refrigerator on the premises of the Knotty Pine Bar and Grill brought Douglas County emergency units to Brandon Sunday.
A front door alarm alerted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:06 a.m.
When deputies arrived on the scene they observed the interior of the building covered in smoke. The Brandon Fire Department checked the problem and extinguished the fire. Smoke was ventilated from the business.
Also assisting at the scene was the Garfield Fire Department.
