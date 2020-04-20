A house and shed on an abandoned property were both a total loss Sunday after a fire at 21563 County Highway 75.
A neighbor observed sparking from the lines at the house even though there was not supposed to be power going to the house.
The State Fire Marshal's Office was called and the fire was investigated. Nothing suspicious had been found.
