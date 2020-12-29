More than 1,000 goats were lost in a barn fire reported early Thursday at a farm on 520th Avenue northeast of Henning.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the barn also contained 2-3 tractors.

All of the property was insured according to Brittany Springer, one of the owners.

A source outside the sheriff’s office reported 15 peacocks and the family dog also perished.

The Henning Fire Department responded to the call along with two Otter Tail County deputies. The state fire marshal completed a follow-up. A third Otter Tail County deputy took daylight photos.

Load comments