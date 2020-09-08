A Fergus Falls woman was arrested on second-degree assault Friday after an incident with a knife was caught on security camera.
The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a report made by a complainant that stated Bethany Hulter pulled a knife on the complainant on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
According to the report, the complainant spoke to someone at child protective services and discovered that the incident was recorded on the building’s security camera. An officer arrested Hulter Friday.
