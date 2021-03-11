The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was called Wednesday to help find a runaway juvenile.

The male juvenile had left his home at approximately 5 p.m. wearing tennis shoes and a hoodie.

The deputy answering the call was told the runaway was later seen walking in Parkers Prairie. His cellphone was pinged and revealed he was still in the Parkers Prairie area.

A Rave Alert was sent to the Parkers Prairie area. Several residences and businesses were checked but the juvenile wasn’t found. Law enforcement believed he was at a residence in Parkers Prairie. His information was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a runaway.

