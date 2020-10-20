A caller who had permission to hunt on land in Otter Tail County said another person had threatened him and his family.

The deputy who responded was informed a person had confronted him about trespassing and had said “something bad will happen if you don’t leave.”

The deputy spoke with the person who made the threat. He said he had done so because he thought the others were trespassing. The deputy informed him there is no claim to the water as long as legal access was made. The threat which was made referred to trouble with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR had been called and was also on the scene.

A warning was given to the person for threatening the hunters.

 

 

 

 

