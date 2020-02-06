An act of vandalism was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday 5 miles east of Pelican Rapids on Lake Lida.

The complainant told a deputy officer that an unknown person had broken into his Ice Castle fish house using a pry bar, had broken a television and attempted to burn the house. The deputy found the unknown person had turned on all the gas appliances. 

The owner of the house arrived around 5:15 p.m. and found flames coming from the stove and from two propane bottles. He shut off the gas but found that much of the house was melted or charred and that there was extensive damage throughout. 

A angler nearby told the deputy a white Chevrolet Silverado, possibly a 2015 or newer, was at the house sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

 

 

 

 

