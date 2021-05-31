A case of probable identity theft was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, May 26 from a resident living on the east shore of Hoffman Lake in rural Dent.
The resident told a deputy that someone had applied for a loan in their name and that they needed to make a report for their bank. The sheriff’s office said an unknown person obtained a $1,400 loan from an online loan company on April 25. It was deposited into the resident’s account and they later took a payment from the same account. The payment was reversed and the resident returned the $1,400 from their account. The resident is also working with their loan fraud department. The sheriff’s office provided general advice to the person, such as obtaining a credit report.
