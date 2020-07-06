A complainant called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday to report littering/illegal dumping on their property on Liberty Lane on the northside of East Battle Lake.
According to the complaint, the caller stated someone has been dumping items along the property line and fresh fish guts as recently as the prior evening. The sheriff’s office logged the complaint.
