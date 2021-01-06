The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday from a party who stated an incoherent male was lying in a snow bank at the intersection of South Union Avenue and West Bancroft Avenue.
When an officer arrived at the scene to perform a welfare check, he found what was identified as a incoherent man was a plastic bag full of leaves.
